Rangnick slammed Arsenal legend Mertesacker with the ‘biggest b*****ing in the world’ after he ate a KEBAB.

Ralf Rangnick, the new manager of Manchester United, once called Arsenal legend Per Mertesacker the “biggest b******ing in the world” for eating a kebab.

The 63-year-old is expected to rule with an iron fist over his new Old Trafford squad, including diet scrutiny, which Mertesacker learned the hard way.

Mertesacker, a former Hannover 96 centre-back, said Rangnick slammed the door in his face after he made a poor food decision.

“I got the biggest b******ing in the world,” the former German international said last week.

“To this day, I recall it.”

“He said, ‘You’ll be gone if you do that again and don’t take care of your nutrition.’

“You quickly learn from these moments when a coach or mentor provides you with the right triggers.”

Rangnick said this week that he wants to stay on as United’s manager and that he might even recommend himself, as he did at RB Leipzig.

SunSport revealed last week that he had not given up on getting the job full time despite a contract that was only for six and a half months as manager and then two years as a consultant.

“Right now, I’m fully aware they might be looking for a new manager,” Rangnick said.

“We’ll see if they’ll talk to me about it after that.”

“Perhaps if they ask my opinion and everything goes well and we develop the team, I’ll make the same recommendation to the board as I did twice in Leipzig when I suggested it would be a good idea to keep working with me for a year.”

“However, all of this is hypothetical.”

Now, for me, it’s all about winning the next few games, and that’s the main focus.”

Michael Carrick, the caretaker manager, had an impressive three games in charge before being replaced by the experienced German coach.

He qualified United for the next round of the Champions League with a game to spare after defeating Villarreal 2-0 away.

Rangnick was in the stands as he earned a 1-1 draw at league leaders Chelsea and a dramatic 3-2 home win over Arsenal on Wednesday.

Carrick left the club right away, but not before Rangnick spent time trying to persuade him to stay.

With a win against Crystal Palace on Sunday, United could leapfrog Arsenal into fifth place.

Tottenham, on the other hand, plays Norwich on the same day…

