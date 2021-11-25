Rangnick, the interim manager of Manchester United, broke three ribs and punctured a lung while playing for a non-league Sussex team while at university.

RALF RANGNICK had a traumatic start to his English football career 42 years ago, suffering three broken ribs and a punctured lung.

During the 1979-80 season in Sussex County Division One, the new interim Manchester United manager, 63, played 11 matches for non-league Southwick FC.

When he was 21, the 21-year-old was studying English and PE at Stuttgart University, but he enjoyed keeping fit by playing amateur football during a year at the University of Sussex in Brighton.

On October 13, 1979, only 154 people watched the German make his debut as a 76th-minute substitute in a 3-3 draw with Steyning Town.

Rangnick, however, was seriously injured in his second away match at Chichester.

“I had direct experience of being tackled from behind,” Rangnick later recalled in a German documentary.

“I fractured three ribs, one of which punctured my lung.”

“I spent three weeks in hospital in Chichester on a ward with people in their 60s, 70s, and 80s, and I was out of commission for four months.”

“What was also remarkable was that no one came to assist me in getting up.

“In England at the time, if a player was seriously injured, you couldn’t touch them – only a doctor could do that.”

“As a result, no one came to me, and I didn’t understand why.”

Rangnick, who claims to have good stamina for a midfielder, quickly learned that he needed to improve his heading as he adapted to the “typical England kick and rush.”

Rangnick, whose childhood idol was ex-Manchester United star Garry Birtles, brought a model, professional attitude to his training that his British teammates lacked.

“What was completely new for me coming from Germany – not only in amateur but also professional football – was that you didn’t warm-up on the pitches before a match in England,” he recalled.

“Instead, warm-up was kept to a bare minimum in the dressing room or outside in the corridor.

“Even when I was watching Premier League matches, I would arrive half an hour early to see how they warmed up – and nothing happened.”

“I recall being at Arsenal’s old Highbury stadium three minutes before kick-off when a white ball flew out of the dugout, signaling that the teams were on their way.”

