Rangnick ‘wants to overhaul Manchester United’s squad with three transfers, including Haaland and Werner, and SEVEN stars in jeopardy.’

Rangnick ‘wants to overhaul Manchester United’s squad with three transfers, including Haaland and Werner, and SEVEN stars on the line.’

According to reports, RALPH RANGNICK wants to completely overhaul his Manchester United team with THREE major signings.

Earlier this week, the German was officially named as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacement, and he has been tearing into his under-performing team.

However, according to reports, the former Leipzig manager wants to boost United’s firepower by bringing in BOTH Erling Haaland and Timo Werner.

According to Bild, the 63-year-old will try to secure Haaland’s services by leveraging his relationship with his father, Alfe-Inge Haaland.

Rangnick is familiar with Haaland, having worked as the sporting director at Red Bull Salzburg during the 21-year-old’s breakout season in the winter of 2019.

The United boss is also expected to use his relationship with Werner, whom he coached during his two stints in charge of Leipzig, to wrest him from Chelsea’s grasp.

Rangnick is reportedly interested in signing Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara in addition to Haaland and Werner.

Rangnick is rumored to be planning major changes to the team he recently took over.

FREE BETS: RECEIVE THE MOST RECENT BETTING SIGN UP OFFERS AND FREE BETS.

SEVEN players are said to be on the verge of being fired.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, and Nemanja Matic are rumored to be on their way out.

Paul Pogba and David de Gea, who have been linked with a move away from Manchester United, are expected to be granted permission to leave.

Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw, both England internationals, have been linked with a move away if new contracts with the club cannot be reached.

Rangnick has taken over a Manchester United team that is currently in eighth place in the Premier League table.

However, the seasoned manager is looking forward to the difficult task ahead of him.

“I am thrilled to be joining Manchester United and am committed to helping the club have a successful season,” he said.

“The team is full of talent, with a good mix of youth and experience.

“For the next six months, all of my efforts will be focused on assisting these players in reaching their full potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.”

“Aside from that, I’m looking forward to providing consulting services to the club to help them achieve their long-term goals.”

Rangnick, on the other hand, will not be in charge of United’s next game.

The German is unable to perform his duties because he is awaiting a work permit.

He will be allowed to attend the club’s next match at Old Trafford if he passes a Covid test.

United will play Arsenal at the Theatre of Dreams in the Rangnick era’s first match…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https