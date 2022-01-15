Rangnick will have to rely on his little magician Fernandes, who has shown he can drag a side along.

Rangnick will have to rely on his little magician Fernandes, who has shown he can pull a side along.

MANCHESTER UNITED thought they had a three-point lead after a Bruno Fernandes double – until Steven Gerrard summoned his ‘little magician!’

And then, on his Villa debut, superstar signing Philippe Coutinho lived up to his moniker by pulling a rabbit out of the hat to stun United.

In a sensational 22-minute cameo appearance, the 29-year-old Brazilian scored two late Villa goals, setting up the first for Jacob Ramsey before scoring a dramatic late equalizer to salvage a point.

When Coutinho returns to full fitness, ecstatic Villa fans will be salivating at the prospect of seeing what he can do over 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, United supporters were left to lick their wounds on a day when their own world-class superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was ruled out due to injury.

When Gerrard brought on Coutinho in what appeared to be his final throw of the dice, even the most pessimistic United fan must have assumed they were safe.

Most of them were still celebrating Fernandes’ second goal, which came just seconds after the Portuguese midfielder burst through Villa’s defense to lash a shot in off the underside of Emi Martinez’s crossbar, giving him his seventh goal of the season.

After a much improved performance, the visitors appeared to be on their way to three well-earned points.

Coutinho, on the other hand, had a sensational return to the Premier League.

When he played a clever one-two with Carney Chukwuemeka before feeding Ramsey, who slashed the ball high past David De Gea, it took him less than 10 minutes to set up Villa’s comeback.

Coutinho would go on to surpass that five minutes later!

Ramsey took the initiative this time, rolling the ball across the six-yard box, where Coutinho slipped in unnoticed at the far post to beat De Gea from a few yards out.

After being given the perfect start at their favorite away ground, United will kick themselves for losing sight of the prize.

This match is a gift that keeps on giving for United, and it’s the closest thing to a ‘gimme’ in the Premier League.

United hadn’t lost in the league at Villa Park since August 1995, a period of 23 games and 26 years!

And, true to form, Villa gave United the lead after six minutes in the most one-sided away match in English top flight history.

Emi Martinez had a rare outburst of craziness…

