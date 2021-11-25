Rangnick’s ‘deal reached,’ Pochettino’s manager BOOST, Haaland’s snub United’ LATEST Man Utd news: Rangnick’s ‘deal reached,’ Pochettino’s manager BOOST, Haaland’s snub United’ LATEST Man Utd news: Rangnick’s ‘deal reached,’ Pochettino’s manager BOOST, Haaland’s sn

Ralf Rangnick has agreed to become Manchester United’s interim manager for a six-month contract, according to reports.

This comes after United’s pursuit of Mauricio Pochettino as manager was thwarted.

The French club has reportedly blocked an approach from the former Spurs manager.

Any move for Poch, 49, has been put on hold until at least the summer, according to United.

Brendan Rodgers is still a possibility, but United will have to pay £8 million to entice him away from Leicester.

Meanwhile, Valverde, the former manager of Barcelona, Valencia, and Athletic Bilbao, is a popular candidate to take over as United’s interim manager.

The 57-year-old Spaniard has been out of work since being replaced at the Nou Camp by the doomed Ronald Koeman last year.

And Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel wants Steve Bruce, a former teammate, to take over as interim manager at the Theatre of Dreams.

Meanwhile, Liverpool rivals Liverpool have been urged to sign Erling Haaland over Manchester United or Chelsea.

Below you’ll find all of the latest Manchester United news, transfers, and rumors from Old Trafford…

PERIOD OF TIME

Ralf Rangnick has emerged as the front-runner to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager.

On Monday, the beleaguered Norwegian boss was seen boarding a private jet with his family at Manchester Airport for a short break ahead of the international break.

In his native Germany, the German super-coach has a solid reputation.

With his tactics, he is said to have influenced Premier League managers Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, and Bayern Munich CEO Julian Nagelsman.

He was known as ‘The Professor,’ and he was a pioneer of Gegenpressing, a style of play in which teams immediately press the opposing team after losing possession of the ball.

Many teams have adopted his philosophy in the modern game, demonstrating his influence.

NEWS OF THE DAY

According to reports, Manchester United has agreed to appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.

According to The Athletic, the transfer is conditional on his current club, Lokomotiv Moscow, allowing him to leave.

He is currently the Russian club’s head of sports and development, but United are believed to believe there will be no impediment to him leaving.

Rangnick, 63, will serve as manager for six months before leaving the club to work as a consultant at the end of the season.

However, the Red Devils have been unable to reach an agreement ahead of their trip to Chelsea…

