Raphinha, a romantic Leeds ace, proposes to girlfriend Taia after making a candle-lit path through the house to signify “marry me.”

Raphinha, a romantic Leeds ace, proposes to girlfriend Taia after making a candle-lit path through the house with a'marry me' sign.

Raphinha, a LEEDS player, has proposed to his girlfriend Taia Rodrigues in an incredibly romantic proposal.

Taia was able to walk down a candle-lit path through the house, thanks to the 25-year-old Brazilian.

In front of the windows, there was also a large illuminated sign with their initials and a heart.

Then, as Taia stepped out into the garden, she saw a huge sign that read, ‘MARRY ME.’

It appeared to be her birthday, as there was a ‘Happy Birthday’ sign on the front door.

“Matthew 19:6 – ‘They are no longer two, but one flesh,” Taia wrote on Instagram.

As a result, no one should separate what God has unified.’

“I’m entering 2022 with the greatest joy of my life being on your side.”

“Thank you so much for everything; I had no idea someone like you existed; how fortunate for me; I adore you.”

Yes, I’ll say it again.”

They also posed in front of a Happy Birthday sign (photo credit: @raphinha on Instagram).

As the couple celebrated their engagement, Raphinha also posted the photo to his Instagram account.

Since arriving in England, the Leeds striker has scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists in 47 games.

And, despite the team’s lack of success so far this season, he has been Marcelo Bielsa’s standout performer.

In just 16 appearances since the start of the season, he has already scored eight goals.

Despite his outstanding performance, Leeds have been unable to build on their outstanding first season back in the Premier League.

With only three wins from their first 18 league games, they appear to be suffering from second season syndrome in the Premier League.

Bielsa’s side are currently 16th in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone.

