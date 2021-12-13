Rarmani Edmonds-Green, a Huddersfield wonderkid who impressed on loan at Rotherham, is being pursued by THREE Championship rivals.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green, a Huddersfield wonderkid, is being pursued by THREE Championship rivals following an impressive loan spell at Rotherham.

Preston, Cardiff, and Barnsley are all interested in RARMANI EDMONDS-GREEN.

During a season-long loan spell from Huddersfield, the 22-year-old Rotherham defender has been impressive for the League One leaders.

Derby are also keeping an eye on Edmonds-Green, who has six months left on his Terriers contract with the option of extending it for another year.

However, the Rams’ ability to transfer players is contingent on their ownership situation.

Wayne Rooney, the club’s manager, recently denied reports that his side is on the verge of being liquidated due to an outstanding tax bill with HMRC.

Derby filed for bankruptcy in September and has yet to find a buyer to pay their £29.3 million tax bill.

For going into administration and breaking accounting rules, the Championship team has already been docked 21 points.

Since being promoted to the Second Division 35 years ago, they have never been in the third tier.

However, there are now reports that they may be liquidated, putting any bid for Edmonds-Green on hold.

Rooney, on the other hand, insisted that the club’s future was bright.

“This club will exist,” he stated.

This group will expand.

“I’ve been reading the headlines in the papers for the past few days, and that’s new to me.”

I don’t believe the club will ever go bankrupt.

Edmonds-Green, who was born in London, has played 24 times for the Robins this season and is valued at £500,000 in the January transfer window.

