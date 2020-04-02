Rashford beams at prospect of £100m Sancho move

Marcus Rashford has given enthusiastic approval of a possible Manchester United move for Jadon Sancho.

United are thought to be the favourites to sign the Borussia Dortmund and England winger who is likely to cost upwards of £100m.

Rashford was asked about a potential attacking trio of himself, Anthony Martial and Sancho during an Instagram Live event and did not withhold his excitement.

“It would be good, Sancho’s a great player and he’s like a new generation player,” said Rashford.

“It’s definitely exciting to watch him become the player he’s becoming.

“Hopefully we can all play together, that would be good.

“He plays off the cuff, he’s creative and imaginative, these are the things you need to be world class.”