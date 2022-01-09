Rashford claims to have ‘endless respect’ for Manchester United manager Jurgen Klopp and that he isn’t’sulking’ under his tutelage.

Rashford claims to have ‘endless respect’ for Manchester United manager Jurgen Klopp and that he is not’sulking’ under his tutelage.

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s interim manager, has earned Marcus Rashford’s ‘unending respect.’

Several reports have surfaced in recent days claiming that there is unrest within the Old Trafford dressing room as the team tries to adjust to the German’s methods.

Rangnick, whose side takes on Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Monday, was beaten by Wolves last time out at United.

However, Rashford, who has struggled for form this season due to injury and has only three goals to his name, has responded to claims that he and his teammates have a problem with the manager.

“We’ve all been disappointed with recent performances, and we’ve been disappointed with news coverage questioning our commitment to not only the manager and coaching staff, but also the club,” the 24-year-old wrote on Twitter.

“I have the utmost respect for both, and I’m looking forward to improving my game under the guidance of Manchester United’s coaching staff.”

“I’m not sulking, I’m not unhappy, but I am disappointed in some of my recent performances.”

My harshest critic is myself.

“It’s been a difficult start, but I’m determined to prove myself.”

My commitment to being here and my desire to be here should never be questioned.

This is my favorite club.”

Rangnick insisted on Friday that the United players are ‘at least trying’ to adopt his ideas, despite admitting that a number of the team’s stars are dissatisfied.

“At the very least, they’re trying,” he said, “and I’m sure they’re paying attention.”

“I mean, this isn’t just a problem with Manchester United.”

“When you have that many players and 10 outfield players can play while three are substituted, you have quite a few players – in our case 12, 13, 14 – who don’t play or aren’t even in the squad.”

“Those players aren’t happy about it.”

It’s self-evident, it’s obvious.

“I usually explain why players aren’t playing every two or three weeks, but obviously I can’t do that every game, and that’s a problem in our team as well as other clubs.”

