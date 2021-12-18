Rashford ‘keen on shock Barcelona move,’ Haaland BOOST, Greenwood-Ronaldo ‘tension’ Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Rashford ‘keen on shock Barcelona move,’ Haaland BOOST, Greenwood-Ronaldo ‘tension’

According to reports in Spain, MARCUS RASHFORD is interested in a shock move to Barcelona.

PSG is also reportedly interested in signing the England international.

Rashford’s contract is up in 18 months, and he has yet to make an appearance for United this season.

Furthermore, according to reports in Germany, Manchester United is the only serious bidder for Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Indeed, if they are forced to sell, the German side is said to be interested in bringing Haaland to Old Trafford.

Mason Greenwood, who is already “upset” that Cristiano Ronaldo is the first name on the teamsheet, could be forced out as a result of this.

Boost for Haaland

Manchester United are the only’serious bidder’ for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, but they must first qualify for the Champions League.

That is according to BILD, who claim that United is the only club seriously interested in signing Haaland.

To land the star striker, however, the Red Devils will need to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League table, two points behind Arsenal in fourth.

Anthony Martial, a Manchester United forward, is expected to join Juventus on loan until the end of the season in January.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the coming months, with his agent stating that he wants to leave.

“Anthony wishes to leave the club in January,” his agent Philippe Lamboley told Sky Sports.

“All he has to do now is play.”

He has expressed his desire to leave in January, and I will speak with the club as soon as possible.”

In other Manchester United transfer news, Ralf Rangnick is said to have made a decision on Jesse Lingard’s future ahead of the January transfer window.

According to the Mirror, Rangnick is okay with Lingard leaving the club in January.

Lingard’s contract with United expires at the end of the season, so this would be the last chance to get a fee for letting him go.

He could, however, still leave for free as of January 1, when he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club.

West Ham United, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United have all been linked with the 29-year-old midfielder.

Meanwhile, Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is said to have declined a move to Argentina…

