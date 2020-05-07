Ravel Morrison reveals heartache after Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand’s claim he had £100m potential

23 SHARES Share Tweet

Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand’s comments discussing Ravel Morrison’s wasted potential have ‘upset’ the former Manchester United wonderkid.

The 27-year-old midfielder, currently on loan at MIddlesbrough from Sheffield United, was one of England’s top prospects as he came through the youth ranks, with Rooney saying: ‘I saw Paul Pogba come through, Jesse Lingard, all these players and Ravel was better than any of them by a country mile.’

Morrison has now responded, telling TalkSport: ‘Obviously amazing comments, especially for the player that Rooney is. He’s probably one of the best to come out of England, so it’s high comments from a high player.

‘It makes you a bit upset that I could have gone a bit further. I should have gone a bit further. I’m hoping still to go a bit further.

‘But to the likes of Pogba and Jesse; I think they’re both great players. I think we had a great team, born around the 92s and 93s, that area of our year.

‘I knew I had ability, but I didn’t realise and understand… obviously these are high players and I didn’t understand their thoughts at the time. I used to just go there and love playing football.’

However, Morrison’s struggles off the pitch led to him frustrating Sir Alex Ferguson, with the Scot selling him off to West Ham aged 18, saying: ‘I think he’s better out of Manchester.’

The midfielder has admitted he would sometimes skip training while on the Old Trafford side’s books but there were other issues away from football.

Morrisson narrowly avoided jail in 2011 after threatening a mugging victim in an attempt to stop them giving evidence, admitting two counts of witness intimidation.

He was handed a 12-month referral order and forced to pay £1,445 in costs and compensation, but faced more trouble later that year.

While facing assault charges that were later dropped after CCTV footage which cleared him was uncovered, Morrison was fined £600 after admitting criminal damage.

The then 18-year-old had thrown his ex-girlfriend’s phone through a window during an argument.

Morrisson has played for 10 clubs since joining West Ham, including spells at Ostersund, Lazio, Mexican side Atlas and most recently Middlesborough, seeing what Ferdinand described as potential to ‘become a £100million player’ go unfulfilled.

The former England Under-21 international – who is now eligible to play for Jamaica – won the FA Youth Cup alongside Pogba and Lingaard before his career veered dramatically away from the great progression the other two have made.

Morrison is on loan at Boro until the end of the season after returning to the Premier League in the summer.

He has made just six appearances between the two clubs since coming back to England, last breaking 20 appearances in a league season back in 2012-13 with Birmingham City.