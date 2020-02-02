Ravel Morrison seals Middlesbrough loan from Sheffield United until the end of the season

Ravel Morrison has completed a loan move from Sheffield United to Middlesbrough, with the former Manchester United starlet joining the Championship side until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has only featured in one Premier League game for Chris Wilder’s side since joining in the summer, and was keen for a spell under Jonathan Woodgate.

Morrison reportedly rejected offers from other clubs in England and abroad to join the second tier side.

Wilder was keen on keeping the Englishman in his squad, having been impressed by him in his Blades spell so far.

Despite his age, Morrison has earned the label of a journeyman after he failed to deliver on his early promise.

He has featured for West Ham, QPR, Lazio, Mexican side Atlas and Ostersund on his way back to the Premier League after being cut from United’s youth ranks.

Ravel Morrison arrives on loan. Welcome to the #Boro, @morrisonravel! ✍️🔴⚪️ #UTB

Woodgate’s side sit 17th in the Championship, and are in need of an injection of quality to draw closer to the top half.