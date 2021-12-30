Ravens Make Significant Roster Changes on Thursday

Ravens Make Important Roster Changes on Thursday

The final two weeks could determine whether the Baltimore Ravens begin their postseason run at home or miss out entirely.

However, due to injury issues, they recently received a significant boost to their roster.

The Ravens have activated three players from their reserve COVID-19 list, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, safety Tony Jefferson, and – most importantly – backup quarterback Tyler Huntley all returned to the team this week.

Lamar Jackson, the starting quarterback, is still dealing with an ankle injury and will be limited in practice this week.

With Jackson out, Huntley can reclaim the starting job from Josh Johnson, who had a rough week as the team’s starter.

In Jackson’s absence, Huntley has been outstanding.

In his last three appearances, he’s thrown for 704 yards and three touchdowns on 71% of his passes.

