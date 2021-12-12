Ray Allen Makes a Brutally Honest Acknowledgement About Steph Curry.

Steph Curry is closing in on Ray Allen’s record for most 3-pointers made in a single season.

Only a few more 3s are needed for the Golden State Warriors’ star to surpass Allen’s record.

Curry is frequently compared to Allen, but the now-retired NBA legend believes the comparisons are unnecessary.

Allen told The Dan Patrick Show that Klay Thompson, not Steph Curry, should be his comparison.

“When I compare Klay [Thompson] to me, Klay is moving without the ball.”

He has the ability to change the defense.

“I believe Steph is in a lane of his own that I don’t think he has [a comparison],” Allen said on the show. “When he gets open, everyone gets open, similar to how I played.”

There aren’t many players to compare Curry to, according to Allen.

“You could say him [Curry] and Damian Lillard, with their ability to shoot from deep and handle the ball and get into the paint,” Allen continued.

“However, Steph gets closer to the paint than Lillard.”

“I would compare Klay to myself and Reggie [Miller] because we move without the ball a lot, we’re on the weak side a lot, and we throw [Richard] Hamilton even though Rip wasn’t a big volume 3-point shooter,” Allen added.

“However, moving the defense and coming off pin-downs and screens and shooting in transition without touching the ball is a true talent.”

