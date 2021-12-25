Ray Illingworth, a former England cricket captain and a Yorkshire legend, has died at the age of 89.

Former England captain and Yorkshire legend Ray Illingworth has died at the age of 89.

Ray Illingsworth, an English cricket legend, has died at the age of 89.

Between 1958 and 1973, he took part in 61 tests for his country.

He completed 1,836 test runs with a 23.24 average.

He also took 122 wickets at a strike rate of 31.20.

But it was leading England to Ashes Test victories over Australia in 1970-71 that he will be remembered for.

Illingworth led England to victory in 12 of his 31 appearances as captain.

He was undergoing treatment for oesophageal cancer with radiotherapy.

Illingworth was a member of Yorkshire from 1951 to 1968 and again in 1982–83.

From 1969 to 1978, he was also a member of the Leicestershire County Council.

From 1958 to 1973, the legend represented England and was named Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1960.

Yorkshire released a statement on Christmas Day confirming the sad news.

“We are heartbroken to learn of Ray Illingworth’s death,” it said.

“Our hearts go out to Ray’s family and the rest of the Yorkshire family who loved him so much.”