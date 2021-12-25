Ray Illingworth, the 89-year-old former England cricket captain who won the Ashes, has died.

While leading England to a Test series victory over Australia in Australia in 1970-71, Illingworth was undergoing radiation therapy for esophageal cancer.

Illingworth played 61 Tests for England between 1958 and 1973, averaging 23.24 runs per innings and claiming 122 wickets at a strike rate of 31.20.

In his 31 appearances as captain, he led England to victory in 12 of them.

The pinnacle of his England career was an away Ashes victory over Bill Lawry’s Australia in 197071.

Illingworth was seven years old when World War Two broke out on June 8, 1932, in Pudsey, one of Yorkshire’s cricketing hotbeds.

Despite learning his father’s trade as a joiner and cabinetmaker, Illingworth quickly found his niche, pausing only to help in a munitions factory during the war.

When he joined the school team at the age of 13, he quickly rose through the ranks at Farsley before being picked up by Yorkshire Colts shortly after his 17th birthday.

A stint in the RAF proved to be little more than a diversion, and his fondest memory of that time is of playing football for the Combined Services.

Between 1959 and 1968, Illingworth was a key member of the dominant White Rose side, which won seven county championships in nine years.

In a Yorkshire dressing room dominated by big characters, he began his professional career.

Over the course of a decade, England called him 30 times, but he didn’t find his true calling until he moved to Leicestershire in 1969.

When Colin Cowdrey was injured, he was called to lead his country after being named captain at Grace Road.

Over the course of his four-year stint as a stand-in, he won 12 and lost only five of his 31 Tests.

