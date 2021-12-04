Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolves is a target for PSG, with scouts advising Pochettino to sign him in January.

Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri has been linked with a £30 million move to PSG.

Mauricio Pochettino’s scouts have recommended the 20-year-old, and the club could make a move next month.

Wolves signed Ait-Nouri on a permanent basis in July after completing a £10 million transfer from Angers — and they could profit handsomely from him.

PSG sees him as a long-term necessity, and the prospect of playing in the Champions League this season only adds to his appeal in the January transfer window.

Because Ait-Nouri has a long-term contract with Wolves, PSG would have to pay a high price to sign him.

He began his career with Paris FC before moving to Angers when he was 15 years old.

Nuno Mendes, a 19-year-old Portuguese left-back on loan from Sporting Lisbon, has been in and out of PSG’s starting lineup so far this season.

Mendes may have an indefinite contract, but Ait-Nouri is a viable option who checks more boxes.

Ait-Nouri has made a total of 34 appearances for Molineux.

He started the season behind Marcal in the pecking order under Bruno Lage.

He reclaimed his starting spot in the 1-1 draw with Leeds in October, and has started every game since.

This includes the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday, which was a nail-biter.

