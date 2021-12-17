Raymond van Barneveld talks about how his girlfriend helped him get through his depression after his darts career ended in humiliation.

Raymond van Barneveld talks about his depression after his darts career ended in humiliation, and how his girlfriend helped him get through it.

RAYMOND VAN BARNEVELD has revealed that he was depressed following his humiliating performance at Ally Pally, but that his new girlfriend helped him regain his focus.

In the first round of the PDC World Darts Championships in December 2019, Darin Young, an American outsider, beat Holland’s five-time world darts champion.

That setback was especially painful, and it completely ruined his Christmas two years ago.

“I’ll hate myself every single day,” the bereft actor told reporters as he trudged out the exit door.

However, thanks to his new love, Barney is beginning to smile again after divorcing his wife Silvia after more than 25 years of marriage.

During the pandemic’s two years, he’s settled down with Julia, a Londoner, and the two have grown closer.

After Covid ruined his chances of competing on the exhibition circuit, the 54-year-old abruptly retired from the sport in January 2020.

He was able to secure a spot in the 2021 Q School after giving up his Tour card, and will face Lourence Ilagan of the Philippines in the first round on Monday, with the winner facing Rob Cross in the second round.

“Even though the entire year had been poor, I was convinced I’d have a good run in the 2020 world championships,” Barney, the 2007 PDC world darts champion, told SunSport about his struggles last year.

“When Darin beat me, it felt like the floor was crumbling beneath my feet.

I thought to myself, “Wow, this isn’t going to happen.”

“I gave a stupid Sky Sports interview.”

My heart had been broken for a long time.

This was my one and only chance in life.

I was unable to accept accountability for my actions.

“Towards the end of the month, I stayed in London with my girlfriend Julia.”

During the holidays, I was also depressed.

Nothing ever makes him happy.

“Julia was extremely helpful.”

On January 1, I said to myself, ‘Ray, this has to end.’

You still have a wonderful life, a fantastic career, a beautiful new girlfriend, children, and family.’

“Now, I said, we’re going to come to a halt – and show them the new, better Ray,” I explained.

“Three months later, I’m more energized, and I’m not playing with stress anymore.”

Barney, a diabetic, won the Players Championship in Bolton to prove he was back on the circuit and is now ranked 68th in the world.

Last March, however, he had a scare when he collapsed while marking a match in Milton Keynes.

“I’m the worst loser in the world,” Barney admitted.

After one or two rounds of golf, I don’t want to go home.

I’m not among them.

