Raymond van Barneveld tests positive for Covid, prompting the World Darts Championships to be put on hold.

After Raymond van Barneveld tested positive for Covid, DARTS BOSSES are on high alert for a possible Covid outbreak at Ally Pally.

Following his second-round exit against Rob Cross last Thursday night, Holland’s five-time darts world champion announced on social media on Christmas Eve that he was feeling unwell and experiencing “shortness of breath and fever.”

And the PDC will be hoping that all 32 players are in good health when they return to the North London Palace for the third round tomorrow, Monday, and Tuesday.

Anyone who tests positive before a match from now on will be kicked out of the tournament and will miss out on the £500,000 prize pool.

Because there are no reserves available at this point in the competition, their next opponent will simply get a bye into the next round.

Since the start of the 2022 season on December 15, Van Barneveld is the first player to contract the bug.

The diabetic 54-year-old wore a mask during his first walk-on last Monday, but not for the Cross game.

He has informed rival Cross of his plans to remain in London in isolation.

“Dear fans,” Barney, 54, said, “I’m afraid I have to announce that I’ve tested positive on Covid-19.”

“I didn’t have any symptoms during the match, but afterward, I noticed I was developing shortness of breath and a fever.”

“I immediately dialed my manager, Ben de Kok, who advised me to go straight to my hotel room and avoid giving any interviews to avoid any risk.”

“At the moment, I’m suffering from a fever and extreme exhaustion.

“I’ll be quarantined in London for the next few days.”

“We’ve already discussed the situation with Rob Cross and the PDC.”

“Be cautious.”

Each of the 96 players in the William Hill PDC World Darts Championship has received at least one Covid jab, and each must pass a negative test before moving on to the next round.

Backstage at Ally Pally, there is a testing facility, and everyone is required to wear masks.

Until the final on Monday, January 3rd, the PDC can accommodate up to 3,300 fans per session.

However, if government guidance changes over the holiday season, darts organizers are prepared to move the event behind closed doors, as they did last Christmas.