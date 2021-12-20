Raymond van Barneveld’s girlfriend Julia is how old, and when did he split up from his wife Sylvia?

RAYMOND VAN BARNEVELD has retired from darts in order to spend more time with his British girlfriend Julia Evans.

And, following his final appearance at the PDC World Darts Championship in 2019, the Darts legend started a new life with Julia.

Julia Evans, a 37-year-old British beauty, began dating Raymond van Barneveld in April 2019.

The Sun, however, caught them kissing in a hotel in February.

Evans has told Art About the Floor that she sees a bright future for herself and the Dutchman.

I want to grow old with him, she said.

Marriage is not off the table for me.”

“We started talking and chatting with each other for a while,” she said, adding that they first met at a darts tournament in Southampton.

A real click occurred, which surprised me as well.

“He’s kind and patient.”

I understand him, and he understands me.

“I think we’re a good match.”

Van Barneveld is currently divorcing his wife.

However, he confirmed his relationship with Sylvia had ended shortly after being photographed with Julia in the hotel.

“I can’t speak for Silvia, but they have been working on divorce for a few months,” a spokesman for the darts legend said in March.

They want to take things at their own pace.

“They lead their own lives while having a good understanding of one another.”

Sylvia’s relationship with the Dutchman had reportedly been strained by his time away from home for tournaments, and Sylvia was robbed at gunpoint while he was competing in summer 2018.

“My marriage is a big problem,” said Van Barneveld after the incident.

There’s a price to pay.

Especially when the robbery occurs in your own home.

“In June, a loaded gun was pointed at my wife’s head.

“She is afraid of the house and no longer wants to live there.”

“It’s necessary for us to live apart.

She is looking for an apartment.

She is terrified.

“You’ve got to deal with it.”

Because I am always away, I am unable to provide her with the love and attention she deserves.

I can’t turn down the money I’m getting now.

“At the start of the World Championship, there is a court case going on.

“It’ll be difficult for me and Silvia.”

I am unable to return home because I am preparing for the worlds.

“The problem is, even if they are sentenced to 10-12 years, what do we gain? We gain nothing.”

“Emotions exist.

It’s stressful for me because I let my wife down by not being there for her.”