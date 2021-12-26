RB James Robinson’s gruesome injury has been confirmed by the Jaguars.

The Jaguars have confirmed that RB James Robinson has a gruesome injury.

The Jacksonville Jaguars confirmed the worst for running back James Robinson following Sunday’s game.

Robinson tore his Achilles tendon, interim head coach Darrell Bevell told reporters.

The Jaguars’ announcement was shared on Twitter by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The NFL insider tweeted, “Jaguars HC Darrell Bevell announced that RB James Robinson tore his Achilles today vs. the Jets.”

Jaguars Confirm Brutal Injury Diagnosis For RB James Robinson

Jaguars’ HC Darrell Bevell announced that RB James Robinson tore his Achilles today vs. the Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2021