RB Kenyan Drake of the Raiders sends a strong message to Derek Carr.

In the fourth quarter of their first-round playoff matchup against the Bengals, the Raiders are down 10 points.

Derek Carr’s leadership and play, however, are critical to the team’s success.

“Omg please put some respect on [Derek Carr] name,” inactive Raiders running back Kenyan Drake tweeted on Saturday.

Look: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake Sends Clear Message About Derek Carr

omg please put some respect on @derekcarrqb name — Kenyan Drake™ 🥋 (@KDx32) January 15, 2022