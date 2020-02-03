RB Leipzig star Timo Werner says he would consider Liverpool move

RB Leipzig star Timo Werner has said he would consider making a move to Liverpool should the club come calling.

The prolific Germany forward has attracted interest from the Reds, Manchester United and Chelsea in recent months.

Werner has conceded advances from Liverpool would get his attention but insisted he is not mulling over his future following the closure of the January transfer window last week.

‘When you score 20 goals as a 23-year-old in a season then, of course, there is interest. That’s clear,’ he told Kicker.

‘But, right now, I am not thinking about what happens in the future.

‘We are going into many important games. That’s what I want to focus on now. I can still contemplate my future later.’

‘What do you say if a club comes knocking in the next two weeks, a club which is one of the favourites to win the Champions League and makes an incredible offer? Most likely every player would think about it.’

Werner has scored a sensational 25 goals in 28 appearances as Leipzig challenge for the Bundesliga title.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side are flying high in the Premier League as they look to win their first league title in 30 years.