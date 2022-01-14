RB Najee Harris’ Game Status Is Announced By The Steelers

The Steelers are suddenly looking good for Sunday’s playoff game against the Chiefs.

Najee Harris, a rookie running back, was a full participant in Friday’s practice and is listed as questionable.

He appears to be ready to play as long as there are no setbacks.

