RB Najee Harris’ Game Status Is Announced By The Steelers
The Steelers are suddenly looking good for Sunday’s playoff game against the Chiefs.
Najee Harris, a rookie running back, was a full participant in Friday’s practice and is listed as questionable.
He appears to be ready to play as long as there are no setbacks.
Steelers list Najee Harris (elbow) as a full participant today but list him as questionable for Sunday. No one else has any game status in doubt. JuJu would need to be activated by 4 pm tomorrow to play.
