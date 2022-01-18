Reactions to Rex Chapman’s News in Sports Media

The Sports Media Reacts To Rex Chapman’s News

Rex Chapman, a former Kentucky standout, is moving forward in his career.

On Tuesday, he announced that he will join CNN(plus) and host a weekly show there.

“NBA and Kentucky college basketball star Rex Chapman has joined CNN(plus), the highly anticipated streaming subscription service set to launch in Q1 2022,” the company announced in a press release.

“Chapman is known for his viral social media presence, where he shares humor and positivity, and for celebrating the highs of college basketball and NBA stardom, as well as recovering from the lows of opioid addiction.”

When the news of Chapman’s achievement became public, several members of the media congratulated him.

Rich Eisen responded to the news with, “Charge! Congrats, Rex Chapman.”

Sports Media World Reacts To The Rex Chapman News

What’s he going to do, uses regular CNN clips and pass it off as his own? https://t.co/hYllVPBSmg — Gregg, Chief Propaganda Officer SMC (@realgreggd) January 18, 2022