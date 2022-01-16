Reactions To The Refs’ Statement On The Controversial Call

The NFL World Reacts To The Referees’ Statement On The Disputed Call

Even if it appears foolish, the NFL is sticking to its original statement on the controversial call in the Bengals-Raiders game.

On Saturday evening, the NFL issued a statement supporting the controversial whistle that occurred “after” the Bengals scored one of their touchdowns.

An official blew the whistle just as quarterback Joe Burrow was about to step out of bounds, allowing receiver Tyler Boyd to score.

The Raiders appeared to have stopped playing, but the play was still ruled a touchdown.

NFL World Reacts To Refs’ Statement On Controversial Call

NFL World Reacts To Refs’ Statement On Controversial Call

The NFL says the officials determined that the erroneous whistle came after Tyler Boyd’s touchdown catch. Even if it didn’t. https://t.co/eqyjodY0kk — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 16, 2022

Just a flat out lie. @NFLOfficiating is just acting corrupt at this point https://t.co/Sj6JSmmDEz — Micah Wright (@MWright1113) January 16, 2022

Have institutions always gaslit this bad?? https://t.co/TrkOXl54Wd — Thanks Bruce (@ChuckJames919) January 16, 2022

So the refs think we all watched the game on mute? https://t.co/6xe5iTkF0V — Jason Magana (@AintIt_Jay03) January 16, 2022