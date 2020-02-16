Reading 1-2 West Brom: Baggies recover to extend their lead at the top

As Charlie Adam lashed Reading’s final chance into the night sky, Slaven Bilic punched the air furiously.

After the final whistle had gone seconds later, goalscorer Matheus Pereira celebrated wildly with the travelling West Brom supporters.

Only the most foolish fan would dare predict the outcome of the Championship promotion race, but this victory took West Brom six points clear at the top – and the reactions of Bilic and Pereira showed how important it was.

After falling behind to George Puscas’ early penalty, Bilic’s side showed their class and moved into the lead thanks to goals from Pereira and Kyle Bartley, whose handball led to Reading’s opener.

Filip Krovinovic and Callum Robinson also hit the crossbar for Albion, who could have saved themselves a nervy finish if they had been more precise in front of goal. Reading’s best moments came on the break or from set pieces, and they still have work to do to secure their status at this level.

‘If there were only two games to go, then yes we can talk about a six-point gap,’ said Bilic. ‘But at the moment, all we can think about is Nottingham Forest (on Saturday) – nothing else.

‘You have to be [mentally strong]and we were. You have to manage the game and we did. I thought Bartley was fouled in the penalty incident but we didn’t panic, we kept calm and composed.’

After a run of seven games without a win had allowed the chasing pack to close in, Albion have now strung together three on the bounce. ‘I would say they’re the best team in the division,’ said Reading boss Mark Bowen.

With players going by the names of Puscas and Pele – the moniker used by midfielder Judilson Gomes – in their starting XI, Reading should have been feeling positive although the Baggies made the sharper start and created two good early chances.

Hal Robson-Kanu headed Conor Townsend’s left-wing cross over in the fourth minute, and soon afterwards Reading goalkeeper Rafael Cabral allowed Krovinovic’s low shot to squirm under his body – and was relieved to see it bounce back off the woodwork.

Reading took the lead when Bartley bizarrely handled John Swift’s corner, and Puscas sent Sam Johnstone the wrong way from the spot – though West Brom were level just after the half hour.

Robinson crossed from the left and although Rafael saved Pereira’s first attempt, the Brazilian was quickest to the loose ball and thumped it in from close range. West Brom had now moved up a gear and they could have blown Reading away in the opening five minutes of the second half.

Robinson hit the bar with an angled drive after Pereira had picked him out, before Bartley claimed the second.

After Reading had dealt poorly with a corner, Krovinovic floated one to the far post and Bartley was there to head it back across Rafael and in. The home side were wobbling then and were relieved to see Jake Livermore – outstanding otherwise – sky one from point-blank range after Robson-Kanu had robbed Gomes in midfield and sent Robinson charging off down the left.

Reading managed to rouse themselves, however, and were denied an equaliser by an offside flag when Yakou Meite headed past an uncertain Johnstone with 12 minutes left – but this was the right result.

Only the most foolish fan would dare predict the outcome of the Championship promotion race, but West Brom on Wednesday sent a powerful message to their rivals with a confident display that took them six points clear at the top.

Despite falling behind to an early penalty from George Puscas, Slaven Bilic’s men always had too much class for Reading and secured victory thanks to goals from Matheus Pereira and Kyle Bartley.

Filip Krovinovic and Callum Robinson also hit the crossbar for Albion, who won far more comfortably than the margin of victory suggests.