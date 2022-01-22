Reading is interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein on a loan deal to help them stay in the Championship.

Hein is still unable to break into the Gunners’ side, and they are prepared to send him to a temporary home where he can get some action.

Reading have made a request to sign Hein, and if they are willing to use him ahead of Luke Southwood, the deal could be completed.

While the Gunners may be willing to loan Hein out, they may have trouble bringing bodies in.

Arsenal target Arthur will not be loaned out by Juventus during the winter transfer window, according to Juventus.

The Gunners are looking to add to their midfield options after a string of injuries and suspensions.

The Gunners were interested in signing Arthur, but Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri has described the Brazilian as an ‘important player,’ putting their chances of landing him in doubt.

“This is our team, and we’re not going to change anything,” the Juve manager said when asked about the transfer rumors.

“Arthur is a key player for the Brazilian national team.”

The Italian giants are also reluctant to sign off on a six-month loan for Arthur, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal will face relegation-threatened Burnley in their next match.

And they’ll have to face the Clarets with a makeshift midfield led by Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard.

Mikel Arteta could also move Takehiro Tomiyasu to the midfield two, where he has previously played.

