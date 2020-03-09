Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid: Los Blancos fluff chance to regain lead at top of LaLiga

Former Barcelona winger Cristian Tello made sure his old team stayed top of LaLiga by scoring the goal that beat Real Madrid 2-1 on Sunday night.

With 82 minutes on the clock and the game evenly poised at 1-1 a loose pass from Karim Benzema put Real Madrid in trouble. Andre Guardado got to the ball ahead of Sergio Ramos who had gambled everything on flying into the challenge only to come up empty.

Guardado released Tello and the second half substitute ran onto it sprinting to the edge of the area before firing it past Thibaut Courtois.

Barcelona gave up on Tello in 2014 loaning him out and eventually selling him. The homegrown winger had shown promise but often infuriated Lionel Messi with a selfish streak in the final third. There will be no complaints from Barcelona now over his single-mindedness in front of goal.

Real Madrid desperately tried to get back in the game but Betis clung on and Zinedine Zidane’s team lose the lead to Barca just seven days after beating them in the Clasico.

Real Madrid had started slowly with Vinicius shooting just past the near post when a pass to Toni Kroos might have been the better option.

Betis got into their stride but the nerves of coming into the game hovering above the relegation zone told. Loren Moron kicked his team-mate Andres Guardado in the stomach as both went for the same ball and defender Marc Bartra headed over from three yards out after a Militao clearance had gone straight to him.

On minute 37 Betis almost took the lead when Nabil Fekir flashed a shot goalwards from Sergio Canales’ pass but Courtois pushed it away with the save of the half.

Real Madrid’s in-form goalkeeper could do nothing about what came next. Fekir collided with Ramos and as everyone stopped to see if the referee would point to the spot the loose ball dropped to Sidnei and the centre-back sent a rocket shot past Courtois into the roof of the net. It was his first of the season, no wonder he stood atop the advertising hoarding behind the goal as if he had just landed Betis the title.

But two minutes into injury time Real Madrid were back in the game and it was the same man involved, this time not for better but for worse.

Having put his foot through the ball to give his team the lead, Sidnei put his foot through Marcelo in his own penalty area. The Brazilian full-back flew up in the air and after Referee Jose Luis Gonzalez had pointed to the spot Benzema scored to make it 1-1.

Ten minutes into the second half so nearly took the lead again. A sweeping move from one end of the pitch to the other with brilliant passes from Fekir and Canales released Joaquin into the area.

He went around Courtois but with the option of shooting or trying to square for Canales he hit a cross-shot that was cleared by Luka Modric scrambling to save on the line.

Madrid didn’t respond until Zidane brought on Ferland Mendy and Mariano. The latter’s energy put Betis on the back foot and when Luka Modric’s shot from distance was punched out by Joel the ball came back out to Mendy and his shot hit the crossbar.

It was still Betis who carried the greater threat. Fekir bamboozled Militao on the halfway line and when the attack ran to Guardado his volley went just over.

Vinicius then put the ball through Emerson’s legs and darted around him. His pace and power took him to the byline and he showed the poise to pick out Mariano but the substitute’s flick failed to come off and the chance had gone.

In the end it was the Betis sub who would have the last word. ‘When you don’t do during the game what you have been training all week,’ this is what happens,’ lamented Ramos.

‘We have to keep picking up wins from here and hope Barcelona slip up. We did not get carried away last week [when we won the Clasico]so we will not do so over this result.

‘But it’s a fair result and we just have to be self-critical and go again.’