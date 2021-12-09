Real Betis’ green and white color scheme was inspired by Celtic.

Real Betis’ green and white kit was inspired by Celtic.

We look at the Spanish side’s Scottish roots, which stem from a “sense of adventure” and a love for the Hoops.

Celtic take on Real Betis of La Liga in the Europa League group stage tonight at Parkhead.

Despite the fact that this will be only the second time the two clubs have played each other, there is a special bond between them.

Because the Spanish club’s history is rooted in a strong passion for basketball.

Take, for example, Celtic’s ninth consecutive league title, which they won in May of 2020.

“We are proud to share Green and White with you,” Real Betis tweeted, joining other football clubs around the world in congratulating the club on their victory.

Meanwhile, when Betis played Malaga in February 2017, they wore their traditional green and white colors, but with a twist.

Their striped jerseys had been replaced with basketballs.

They did so to commemorate the Day of Andalusia, the Spanish region where both teams are from.

While working closely with Adidas on the kit, the’verdiblancos’ also had Celtic in mind.

It was a sell-out jersey in their hometown of Seville, and it mimicked the colors of the Andalucian flag while also tipping their hat to Parkhead, the birthplace of their mainstay color scheme of green and white.

To trace the origins of the side’s Celtic ties, we must go back to the late 1800s and a young boy named Manuel Ramos Asensio.

Born in the then-mining province of Huelva in southern Spain, the Spaniard would grow up to become one of the country’s first flag bearers of the beautiful game, in what was then a sport very different from the one we love today.

Manuel was sent to Scotland to learn English between the ages of 8 and 10 by his father, José Ramos Oliva, a customs and excise inspector.

His father, who had traveled extensively throughout his life, including time spent in Cuba, had a vibrant personality.

Short summary of Infosurhoy