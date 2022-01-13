Real Madrid advanced to the Spanish Super Cup final after defeating Barcelona in the semi-finals.

Real Madrid advanced to the 2021-22 Spanish Super Cup final with a 3-2 win over bitter rivals Barcelona in Wednesday’s semifinal in Riyadh.

In the 25th minute at King Fahd International Stadium, Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior scored on a counterattack.

Luuk de Jong of Barcelona equalized in the 41st minute.

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid scored a close-range goal in the 72nd minute to give his team a 2-1 lead.

Ansu Fati scored a header in the 84th minute to restore Barcelona’s lead.

After a quick counter attack in the 98th minute, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde was unmarked to put the ball into Barcelona’s net in extra time.

In the Saudi capital on Sunday, the Whites will face either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Bilbao in the final.

With 13 Spanish Super Cup titles, Barcelona, who were eliminated on Wednesday, holds the record.

It has been won 11 times by Real Madrid.

Athletic Bilbao, the defending Spanish Super Cup champions, won the domestic competition three times in a row.

Atletico Madrid has won the Super Cup twice in a row.

The last time they claimed it was in 2014.

