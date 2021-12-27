Real Madrid are expected to dump Gareth Bale and Isco in the January transfer window, as their contracts expire next summer.

Los Blancos want to cash in on both players before their contracts expire in the summer.

According to Marca, the club has no plans to offer either player a new contract.

Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, is unimpressed with the players and has no intention of keeping them.

As a result, the Spanish behemoths are on the lookout for buyers in the coming months.

Both contracts are up for renewal on June 30.

On the same day, Marcelo, the legendary Real left-back, signs a new contract.

Los Blancos will consider offers, but if their Brazilian captain wants to stay for another six months, they will respect his decision.

Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, and Eden Hazard are among Ancelotti’s targets, but the club will consider any offers.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte is reportedly interested in bringing Bale back for a THIRD spell at the club.

Daniel Levy reportedly offered the Italian Hazard, but he declined because ‘he’s not a very hard worker.’

Bale had a decent loan spell back at Tottenham last season, but it wasn’t enough to get him back into Real’s starting XI this season.

According to Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda, there’s a chance Spurs will relocate in January.

“Daniel Levy would like to take a Real Madrid player who is always injured,” he said on El Chiringuito TV.

“He wanted to sign Eden Hazard, but Conte said no because he knows him from when he was a Chelsea trainee and claims he lacks intensity and isn’t a hard worker.”

“The player who Conte has asked Levy to take him to London is the most striking thing.”

Gareth Bale is his name.

