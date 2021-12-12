Real Madrid are planning a transfer for Cristiano Ronaldo, with the club believing that a move for Ralf Rangnick will force him to leave Manchester United.

Real Madrid are planning a transfer for Cristiano Ronaldo, with the club believing that a move for Ralf Rangnick would force him out of Manchester United.

According to reports, Real Madrid is interested in bringing Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo back to the Bernabeu.

During his nine years at Real, Ronaldo scored 450 goals in 438 games.

Real could look to re-sign the 36-year-old just three years after he left for Juventus, according to FootballInsider.

According to the report, Ralf Rangnick’s arrival at United has opened the possibility of a winter return to Spain.

Ronaldo’s suitability for Rangnick’s high-energy pressing game has been questioned.

In Rangnick’s first game in charge, however, Ronaldo and United’s running stats show otherwise.

At Old Trafford, the Red Devils beat Crystal Palace 1-0, with midfielder Fred capping off a dominant performance with a sweet strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Ronaldo was paired with Marcus Rashford in Rangnick’s set-up, and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s performance showed he is ready to fight and press.

“We wanted to play with two strikers, especially in the central position,” Rangnick said after the game.

“By the way, kudos to Cristiano Ronaldo’s work off the ball.”

Rangnick, according to club legend Rio Ferdinand, will look to change his tactics if necessary to work around Superstar Ronaldo.

“He’ll adapt his tactics to suit a superstar like Cristiano Ronaldo,” he told BT Sport.

“Don’t forget that he had another superstar in Raul, another ageing superstar, at Schalke, and he adapted things to make sure he could accommodate a player of that calibre and class.”

