Real Madrid are serious contenders in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Erling Haaland, who has previously played for Manchester United and Manchester City.

Real Madrid are serious contenders in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland from Manchester United and Manchester City.

If the 21-year-old striker decides to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer, the two Premier League giants will undoubtedly be in the running.

However, the German club has warned Manchester rivals that if bidding begins, they will face stiff competition from the Bernabeu.

“Everyone speaks to you about Erling Haaland no matter where I go,” Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said.

“All I know is that Real Madrid is very interested in him — and I could name at least 25 others.”

“It’s possible he’ll leave, but it’s also possible he’ll stay.”

After failing to sign Harry Kane, City will look for a new striker in the summer.

However, Haaland’s tumultuous agent, Mino Raiola, has stated that his client could stay in Germany for another year.

In his contract for next summer, the Norwegian is thought to have a £68 million release clause.

“We don’t have any pre-agreements with any club,” Raiola said.

“We’ll look for the best option — and I’ve never ruled out returning to Dortmund for another year.”

Despite this, Premier League leaders City have scored 11 goals in their last two matches, despite the fact that they are without a recognised centre forward.

Riyad Mahrez scored his 12th goal of the season in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Newcastle, making him Pep Guardiola’s top scorer this season.

“I don’t think we played as well as we usually do in the first half at Newcastle,” the £60million ace said.

It was a bit of a challenge.

“However, we scored two goals to take control of the game.”

We played exceptionally well in the second half, and we deserved to score even more goals.”

Every time the Etihad has been top of the table on Christmas Day, they have won the title.

“I don’t believe in superstitions and these kinds of things,” Mahrez added.

I only care about winning games and staying in the game until the end.

“We just try to focus on one game at a time and see where we end up,” he says.

