Real Madrid are ‘willing to listen to offers around £68m’ for Rodrygo, according to Liverpool.

Real Madrid are open to Liverpool’s offers for star winger Rodrygo.

According to reports, the 20-year-old is a ‘top target’ for the Merseyside club.

Liverpool is willing to pay £68 million for the Brazilian, according to El Nacional, a Catalan newspaper.

Rodrygo was signed by the Reds from Santos when he was only SEVENTEEN years old.

The hotshot, however, was sold to the Spanish capital for £40 million in 2019.

Since joining the Madrid team, Rodrygo has established himself as a key member of the squad.

In his first season with Los Blancos, he won La Liga, scoring a goal in his debut in under a minute.

After scoring a Champions League hat-trick against Galatasaray, the then-teenager was hailed as a gift ‘fallen from the sky’ by the Spanish media.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

According to El Nacional, Liverpool is still interested in him, having had a £51 million bid rejected by Real Madrid last summer.

Liverpool are in fine form, having won their last seven games in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is currently second in the Premier League, a point behind Manchester City.

Liverpool will be looking for ways to strengthen their title challenge as the January transfer window approaches in less than three weeks.