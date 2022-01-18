Real Madrid are’ready to let Eden Hazard leave in January’, according to reports, amid interest from Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Everton.

Real Madrid are’ready to let Eden Hazard leave in January’, according to reports, amid interest from Chelsea, Newcastle, and Everton.

EDEN HAZARD’S Real Madrid nightmare could be coming to an end this month, with the club reportedly willing to ‘listen to offers’ for the 31-year-old.

Since joining Real Madrid for a reported £130 million in July 2019, Hazard has had a miserable time.

And, according to Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid is happy to let Hazard leave the club in January.

A move this month is ‘not easy,’ they say, because of his high wage demands.

Belgium’s international earns £9.2 million a year, or more than £175,000 per week.

Although there is alleged interest from the Premier League in the form of Newcastle and Everton, a firm offer has yet to be made.

Hazard’s wage demands may prove to be a stumbling block in a £41 million transfer.

Hazard’s international coach, Roberto Martinez, has been linked with the Everton job and may look to bring the winger to Goodison Park with him.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe is expecting a slew of reinforcements at St James’ Park to assist in the start of the Saudi-led revolution.

However, Newcastle’s relegation battle and Everton’s precarious league position may prove a stumbling block in any potential deal.

Chelsea have also been linked with a reunion for the former Stamford Bridge hero.

Hazard’s injury problems and lack of playing time have forced Madrid to accept his departure.

It’s also been reported that the feelings are mutual, with Hazard reportedly ready to leave Real Madrid following a bad run in the Spanish capital.

The most likely scenario, according to AS, is a summer transfer after Hazard spends the second half of the season in Madrid improving his fitness.

He’s only started six games in La Liga so far this season, and he’ll have to prove himself before a firm offer for his services is made.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.