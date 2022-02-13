Real Madrid, Barcelona, and PSG are all interested in signing Erling Haaland, but Man City is in the lead.

MANCHESTER CITY are growing more confident in their plans to sign Erling Haaland this summer.

The Premier League champions believe they are in pole position to defeat Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid, among other European giants.

City is willing to pay the £63 million release clause in Haaland’s Borussia Dortmund contract, as well as £35 million in commissions to Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola and others.

The initial cost of nearly £100 million, combined with the Norway striker’s demands for a net annual salary of £30 million, puts the deal out of reach for all but the richest clubs.

Kylian Mbappe of PSG is Real Madrid’s top summer target.

If the Spanish side is able to complete the deal, PSG will be looking for a high-profile replacement in the form of Haaland.

According to reports in Spain, despite their well-publicized financial problems, Barcelona is willing to go all out for Haaland.

Nou Camp executives are reportedly looking for new sponsorship deals and may even consider selling a stake in the Barca Studios complex to raise the funds needed to sign Haaland.

City, on the other hand, are free to pursue the 21-year-old without worrying about money or second-guessing what other clubs want to do.

And word on the street is that they’re getting more confident that they’ll be able to pull it off.

They also have the benefit of Erling’s father, former player Alf Inge Haaland, convincing his son to join them at The Etihad.

City would be able to guarantee Champions League football, and Haaland would be able to play alongside Gabriel Jesus, the club’s only recognised striker.

Real, on the other hand, may be able to sign Haaland through their partnership with Adidas.

The brand represents several Los Blancos players, and Marca reports that after a secret meeting between Haaland and Adidas earlier this month, the Norwegian could partner with the brand.

Zinedine Zidane is expected to attend the meeting, which could entice Haaland to relocate to the Bernabeu.

