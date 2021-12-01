Real Madrid confident of signing defender Antonio Rudiger, who is not interested in signing a new Chelsea contract.

Antonio Rudiger is ‘uninterested in signing a new Chelsea contract,’ according to reports, with Real Madrid confident of landing the defender.

After allegedly snubbing a contract extension at Chelsea, Real Madrid are reportedly confident that Antonio Rudiger will line up for them next season.

In June, the 28-year-old German international defender will become a free agent at Stamford Bridge.

The star is being pursued by a slew of European heavyweights, but the Blues want him to stay in West London.

Rudiger, according to Goal, “is not interested” in staying at the Premier League club.

They also claim that ‘Madrid are optimistic about their chances of signing him’ and that they are ‘prioritising a move’ for the Chelsea defender to bolster their defense.

Thomas Tuchel has even tried to persuade Rudiger to commit his future to Chelsea.

Despite their latest contract offer to the former Roma and Stuttgart ace being worth around £7 million per year, this latest report insists that ‘the mission appears impossible.’

He is well aware that he is paid less than some of his teammates, and he is reportedly seeking an increase of at least £3 million in his annual salary.

Following the departures of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos last summer, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti sees Rudiger as the ideal replacement for both.

And the LaLiga giants are growing increasingly confident that he will soon be able to join the likes of Eder Militao, David Alaba, and Nacho in their ranks.

Meanwhile, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Rudiger would prefer to stay at Stamford Bridge despite the current offer being ‘unacceptable.’

“Of course, we know that [he can speak to foreign clubs in January], of course,” Tuchel said recently.

“We know what we want, but it’s not like that in football, where the coach or club wants something and it happens.”

“You have to accept that it may not always arrive, and that you may find yourself in situations where things are a little behind schedule and take longer, but I am confident that Toni understands how highly regarded he is and what a vital role he plays in this club.”

“I’m at ease because Toni seems at ease.”

Inside, I sense calm, and we’ll move forward from here.”

