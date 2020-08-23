Real Madrid confirm Vallejo loan to Granada

Real Madrid on Tuesday confirmed that they have loaned central defender Jesus Vallejo to Granada for the 2020-2021 season.

The move sees the 23-year-old return to the club where he spent the second half of last season, making seven appearances as Granada finished seventh in La Liga to assure an unexpected qualification for the Europa League.

He had spent the first half of the campaign at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League but returned to Spain after playing just twice in the league.

“Real Madrid CF and Granada CF have agreed to the loan of the player, Jesus Vallejo for the coming season, until June 30th, 2021,” confirmed Real Madrid.

Sports paper, El Mundo Deportivo reports that Madrid had wanted to sell the player, who has a contract until June 2025, but Granada was unable to meet their asking price of between seven and eight million euros for 50 percent of Vallejo’s rights and the defender’s wish to return to Granada was a factor in the club agreeing to the move.