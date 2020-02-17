Real Madrid doctors rate Eden Hazard’s fitness at ’60 per cent’ ahead of return against Celta Vigo

Eden Hazard is set to return to action for Real Madrid on Sunday, but he could still be some way off his best shape.

Zinedine Zidane has hinted that the Belgian will make his return against Celta Vigo after more than two months out with an ankle injury.

The former Chelsea star will be under pressure to impress after a slow start following his £130m summer move, but Madrid fans will have to be patient, with the club’s medical staff rating Hazard’s fitness at only 60 per cent, according to Marca.

The Spanish paper have reported that Zidane plans to begin Hazard’s reintegration into the starting line-up with a 30 minute cameo against Celta, after the star had been pressuring his boss for minutes in Madrid’s last game against Osasuna.

The former Premier League Player of the Season limped off during Madrid’s 2-2 draw with PSG back in November following a sluggish start to life in Spain featuring just one goal.

Without the star signing Madrid have overhauled Barcelona and forged a three-point lead at the top of La Liga.

With the Catalans in disarray, Madrid are beginning to edge ahead as favourites for the league title, and Hazard’s return will only spell more worries for Quique Setien’s side.

Madrid are also set to restart their Champions League campaign against Manchester City in the last-16 this month in a crucial game in both side’s seasons.

Hazard will be looking to add the Spanish title and Champions League to his trophy cabinet, after twice winning the Premier League and Europa League with Chelsea.