Real Madrid does not think about Cristiano Ronaldo

The crisis caused by the coronavirus has meant that the big clubs have to look at the accounts to realize that now they cannot pay what they did a year ago if they could pay.

The Italian league is experiencing a rampant economic problem and Juventus, the almost eternal leader of the Scudetto, has shown it by being the first team to lower wages.

Players can charge a third less and Cristiano has found himself in a situation that makes him think of his farewell to the black and white club, since he would charge less in Italy than at Real Madrid and it was his emoluments that caused his farewell. I wanted to earn more money. At Juventus he would charge very little more, but now he would receive much less. The Portuguese has done a bad business.

The return to Real Madrid has fueled the disease in recent weeks. But the Spanish club does not think about Cristiano.

Florentino Pérez made a great business by selling him for 100 million with 33 and a half years. Real Madrid thinks about the future. The renewal of its squad always pursues a goal, to sign young footballers who can play for a decade.

The Madrid sports management periodically monitors strikers who meet the objective of performing in the medium and long term. In this sense, Mbappé and Haaland are two men who meet those requirements. They’re not the only ones, but they’re on the white house’s list of futures. Zidane does not think of Cristiano as a future today either.

The scouts of the club usually observe fifty soccer players and among them are those two forwards and others who are not over 25 years old. Cristiano, with 35, is not the idea that Real Madrid has in his head. .