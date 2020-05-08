Real Madrid ‘eye £60m move for Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos and Dani Ceballos could feature in deal’

Real Madrid are pondering a surprise move for £60million-rated Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 25=year-old has been one of the standout performers in LaLiga since moving to Sevilla from Marseille last summer, which has led to interest from several teams, including Borussia Dortmund.

In his debut season in the Spanish top flight, the Argentine has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 22 games.

Ocampos joined Sevilla last summer from Olympique Marseille for €15m and his contract carries a €70m buyout clause.

Real could use Sergio Reguilon, on-loan with Sevilla this season, as a makeweight in negotiations for the attacker.

Sevilla are also interested in midfielder Dani Ceballos, who has impressed on loan at Arsenal and is surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal are keen to sign Ceballos permanently or bring him back to the club on another season-long loan following his performances this term.

AS claim Real are only prepared to sell the 23-year-old if a club offers £44m (€50m) for Ceballos.