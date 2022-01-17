Real Madrid fans notice Eden Hazard’s glum expression as the winger is the only player on the pitch who is not smiling as Los Blancos win the Spanish Super Cup.

Following Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, EDEN HAZARD cut a despondent figure during the Spanish Super Cup celebrations.

Luka Modric and Karim Benzema scored the game-winning goals, giving Carlo Ancelotti his first trophy since his return to the club.

Hazard, on the other hand, was not smiling as he was an unused substitute at the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

As his teammates posed alongside the trophy, the ex-Chelsea hero was the only member of the Madrid squad who did not show his joy.

Real supporters were quick to take to social media to express their displeasure with Hazard’s failure to even look at the camera.

“Everyone except Hazard is smiling,” one user tweeted.

“What do you expect from him when he spends the majority of his time warming the bench?” said another.

Real Madrid is a much bigger player than any individual.”

“I’m heartbroken,” said a third.

Hazard deserved the best, but he is suffering at the club of his dreams.”

Luka Modric finished with a bang!

He’s still producing in the big moments at the age of 36…

“Don’t care anymore sadly,” one user commented.

If he’s unhappy, he should leave the club, so he’s to blame.”

Hazard, who joined Real from Chelsea in 2019, has struggled with injuries.

This season, he has played in 16 games across all competitions, but has yet to score a goal.

In the 38th minute, Real took the lead against Bilbao thanks to Modric’s goal, which came after great work from Brazilian trickster Rodrygo.

Benzema doubled Madrid’s lead from the penalty spot seven minutes after the break, thanks to VAR intervention after Yeray Alvarez was adjudged to have handled the ball.

Three minutes from time, Eder Militao was sent off for handball on the goal line, reducing Ancelotti’s team to ten men.

Thibaut Courtois, on the other hand, ensured he’d keep a clean sheet with a brilliant left-footed save from Raul Garcia’s penalty kick.

