Real Madrid has rejected West Ham’s ‘offensive’ £21 million Eden Hazard transfer bid as they hold out for £43 million.

According to reports, West Ham’s £21 million transfer bid for Eden Hazard was turned down.

David Moyes wants to bring the former Chelsea midfielder back to England, but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez isn’t impressed with the Hammers’ initial offer.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Perez is ‘fed up’ with Hazard and desperate to get him off the books at the Bernabeu.

After just 55 appearances in over two years in Madrid, the club wants him gone as soon as January.

Perez, on the other hand, is unwilling to do business for less than £43 million for a player described by the 13-time Champions League champions as a “serious problem.”

Hazard has previously been linked with a loan move to East London, with the possibility of a permanent move at the end of the season.

Madrid, on the other hand, appears to prefer that he leave in the New Year for good.

And with the January transfer window still to open, the two clubs have plenty of time to work out a deal.

The ex-Chelsea man has also been courted by Newcastle and Everton, but he is thought to prefer a return to London.

Hazard’s family was’very happy’ in London during his seven years with the Blues and would welcome a return.

Hazard is said to have ‘promised’ to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce, according to reports outside of England.

Hazard has also been linked with Belgian minnows KVC Westerlo, which would allow him to return to his homeland.

“Never in my career as a coach have I forced a player to stay when they want to leave,” Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said about Hazard’s future back in October.

“Hazard is ready, but his issue right now is that he has a coach who prefers other players, which is something that can happen in a squad like this.”

Hazard was a huge fan favorite at Stamford Bridge, scoring 111 goals in 352 appearances for the Blues.

Since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019, however, the 30-year-old has been plagued by injury and fitness issues.

