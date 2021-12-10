Real Madrid has REJECTED West Ham’s “offensive” £21 million Eden Hazard transfer bid as they hold out for £43 million.

Real Madrid has rejected West Ham’s “offensive” £21 million Eden Hazard transfer bid, preferring to pay £43 million.

David Moyes wants to bring the former Chelsea midfielder back to the capital, but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez isn’t impressed with the Hammers’ initial offer.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Perez is ‘fed up’ with Hazard and desperate to get him off the books at the Bernabeu.

After just 55 appearances in over two years in Madrid, the club wants him gone as soon as January.

Perez, on the other hand, is unwilling to do business for less than £43 million for a player described by the 13-time Champions League champions as a “serious problem.”

Hazard has been linked with a loan move to East London, with the possibility of a permanent move at the end of the season.

Madrid, on the other hand, appears to want him to leave for good in the New Year.

With the January transfer window still open, the two clubs have plenty of time to work out a deal.

The mega-rich Newcastle and Everton have both expressed interest in the ex-Chelsea man, but he is thought to prefer a return to the capital.

Hazard’s family was’very happy’ in London during his seven-year stay with the Blues and would welcome a return.

Hazard has reportedly ‘promised’ to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce, according to reports outside of England.

Hazard has also been linked with Belgian minnows KVC Westerlo, which would allow him to return to his homeland.

Carlo Ancelotti, speaking about Hazard’s future in October, said: “Never in my career as a coach have I forced a player to stay when they want to leave.”

“Hazard is prepared, but his issue right now is that he has a coach who prefers other players, which is something that can happen in a squad like this.”

Hazard was a huge fan favorite at Stamford Bridge, scoring 111 goals in 352 appearances.

However, since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019, the 30-year-old has been plagued by injury and fitness problems.

