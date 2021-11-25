Real Madrid has withdrawn their interest in signing Paul Pogba, despite the fact that he would be available for free.

According to reports, Real Madrid has put an end to their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

When his contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer, the 28-year-old Frenchman will be free to leave.

Real Madrid has been heavily linked with a move for the World Cup winner as Carlo Ancelotti prepares to bolster his squad.

Despite the fact that Pogba is available for free, the Spanish giants, according to AS, are no longer interested in signing him.

Because his contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the season, Pogba will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement as early as January.

He was linked with a move to Juventus, where he played 174 times between 2012 and 2016.

Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, recently hinted that he could be on the move in the upcoming mid-season transfer window.

“December is the month of dreams… and I can’t stop dreams,” Raiola told Rai, “but it’s better not to speak about Paul.”

“Some former Manchester United players will no longer work if they do not speak about me and Paul.”

Pogba had a strong start to the season, assisting seven times in United’s first four Premier League games.

However, he has since been chastised for his red-shirt performances.

Man United legend Paul Scholes had some harsh words for Pogba following the Red Devils’ humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool last month.

However, Bacary Sagna, a former French teammate, recently defended the midfielder.

