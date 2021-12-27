Real Madrid have lined up Chelsea star Reece James for a £50 million transfer… and could offer Eden Hazard as part of the deal.

Real Madrid has lined up Chelsea midfielder Reece James for a £50 million transfer… and could offer Eden Hazard as part of the deal.

According to reports, Real Madrid is interested in signing Chelsea’s Reece James.

In addition, the Spanish giants are open to including Eden Hazard in a deal.

Dani Carvajal is Madrid’s only known right-back.

The position is one of Carlo Ancelotti’s “biggest concerns,” according to El Nacional.

Madrid ‘wishes’ to sign James to close the gap.

However, they are aware that he will be difficult to sign.

Ancelotti’s team is willing to pay more than £50 million for the England international.

Hazard, on the other hand, can be used as a sugar substitute.

In 2019, the Belgian moved from Stamford Bridge to Real Madrid in what was regarded as his dream move at the time.

However, in an injury-plagued spell at Santiago Bernabeu, things haven’t gone well.

Hazard is reportedly being courted by Roman Abramovich to return to West London.

And Madrid would gladly accept such a deal to get the winger off the payroll – especially if it helps them land James.

They do acknowledge, however, that signing the 22-year-old is a long shot because he possesses “everything” at Chelsea.

They are, however, willing to give it a shot.

James has had a great season as a right wing-back, scoring five goals and assisting six times in 22 appearances.

Hazard, 30, on the other hand, has failed to score in 14 appearances and has only one assist in that time.

