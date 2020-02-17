Real Madrid ‘identify Eduardo Camavinga as the new Casemiro’

Real Madrid have identified Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga as the ‘new Casemiro’ with Zinedine Zidane on the hunt for options to cover the influential Brazilian.

Los Blancos have won just one of the four games they have played this season without the 27-year-old marshaling the midfield, and their need for cover in that area was best showcased when Madrid crashed out of the Copa del Rey to Real Sociedad last week.

Alongside his pursuit for Paris Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe, Zidane has prioritised midfield as an area for reinforcement and according to Marca, the club are looking to land 17-year-old Camavinga this summer.

The club has tasked Juni Calafat, the man who pulled the strings in landing Fede Valverde, Vinicius and Martin Odegaard among other talented youngsters, to get a deal done for the young Frenchman when the window opens.

Camavinga has attracted plenty of interest from some of Europe’s top clubs, and with his contract with Rennes running until 2022, a big fee is expected in order to prise the youngster from his homeland.

Reports in France suggest a fee of around 100 million euros would be enough, although Madrid are hoping to pay between 50 and 60 million euros.

Camavinga has played 32 games in all competitions for Rennes this season, having scored once and provided an assist for the Ligue 1 side.