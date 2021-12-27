Real Madrid is ‘100% confident’ that they will sign Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer, but the PSG star will not sign until after the Champions League final.

Real Madrid are confident that they will sign Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer, but the PSG star will not sign until after the Champions League match.

The Frenchman’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire in June.

PSG is desperate to keep the talismanic forward and turned down several lucrative offers from Real Madrid last summer.

The Spaniards, on the other hand, now have “complete faith” that they will be able to get their man for free this summer.

According to AS, the transfer will be announced after the Champions League round of 16 has been completed.

From January 1, Mbappe will be free to speak with other clubs and even sign a pre-contract.

However, PSG’s European tie with Real Madrid has added to the confusion.

Madrid and Mbappe both want to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest.

As a result, the contract will not be signed until the tie has been resolved.

The first leg will take place in Paris on February 15, with the return leg in Madrid on March 9.

Mbappe’s contract talks with PSG have come to a halt, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

The player has made no secret of his desire to play for Real Madrid.

Mbappe, 23, said, “Human bonds are more interesting than money,” in response to reports that PSG had offered him a huge contract to keep him.

The news comes amid reports of player dissatisfaction and dysfunction at Parc des Princes.

PSG’s football has been harmed this season by allegations of partying, a goalkeeper rivalry, and the Mauro Icardi-Wanda saga.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side lead Ligue 1 by 13 points, but their style of play has been criticized.

On Mbappe’s birthday last week, PSG players mocked his contract situation.

They gave him a PSG shirt with the word ‘2050’ written on the back to mock his move to Real Madrid.

