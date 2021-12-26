Real Madrid is ‘convinced’ that Antonio Rudiger will join on a free transfer from Chelsea… where his £140,000-a-week salary will be DOUBLED.

Real Madrid is ‘convinced’ that Antonio Rudiger will join on a free transfer from Chelsea… where his £140,000-a-week wage will be DOUBLED.

Antonio Rudiger, a Chelsea contract snub, is expected to join Real Madrid this summer… according to the Real Madrid players.

Rudiger has turned down Chelsea’s offer of a contract extension and looks set to leave at the end of the season.

According to the Telegraph, talks between the two parties have been temporarily halted after the 28-year-old turned down a £140,000-a-week offer in the summer.

Rudiger is said to be looking for DOUBLE that sum.

Real Madrid’s players believe he will join them in the summer as a result of his standoff with Chelsea, with the club willing to meet his demands.

Former Blues Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois are among the group of players who are ‘convinced’ that Rudiger will leave London for Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Beginning January 1, he will be able to negotiate with foreign clubs.

Bayern Munich has been linked with a move for the defender, but Real Madrid is the clear favourite to sign him.

Chelsea are reportedly willing to increase their £140,000-per-week offer to keep the defender at the club.

They are, however, wary of being held hostage by the player and his representatives, which could cause issues when negotiating with other players later on.

Rudiger had an ‘informal agreement’ to join Real Madrid in the summer, according to reports from earlier this month.

However, with the club willing to meet his wage demands, talks may become more concrete soon.

Rudiger was on the verge of leaving Chelsea last summer after being frozen out by Frank Lampard, but his fortunes changed when Thomas Tuchel arrived.

“Yeah [I was close to leaving], the way things were going for myself and the team,” he told Sky Sports.

“However, to be honest, I was not eager to leave during the winter months.”

I wanted to leave more during the summer.

“However, Thomas Tuchel arrived, and the rest, as they say, is history.”

He ushered in a new era… he was pivotal.”

However, it is looking more and more likely that he will leave at the end of the current campaign.

